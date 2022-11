Stolarz stopped all six shots he faced during 15:27 of ice time during Sunday's 5-4 loss to the visiting Kraken.

Stolarz, who yielded five goals on 33 shots during Friday's game against the Senators, did not have to wait long between appearances. The 28-year-old netminder entered Sunday's contest 3:41 into the third period and kept the Ducks within one score, but the Ducks failed to generate a game-tying marker during the finale of a three-game homestand (1-2-0).