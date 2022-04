Stolarz allowed three goals on 39 shots in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

The Ducks' offense was limited to a pair of goals in the second period, while the Kings were able to strike in each frame against Stolarz. The 28-year-old netminder slipped to 11-8-3 with a 2.65 GAA and a .918 save percentage in 26 games. He's lost his last three appearances, and it's unclear if he'll get another start in the Ducks' last three contests this season.