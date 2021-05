Stolarz will miss the rest of the 2021 IIHF World Championships due to a lower-body injury.

Stolarz saw action in just eight regular-season contests for the Ducks this year in which he went 4-3-0 with one shutout and a 2.20 GAA. With Ryan Miller hanging up his skates, Stolarz figures to take over as the No. 2 option behind John Gibson next season.