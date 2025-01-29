Gauthier scored a goal on three shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Kraken.

Gauthier ended a six-game point drought with the tally. The 21-year-old winger has been playing alongside Mason McTavish and Robby Fabbri recently, but Gauthier's offense hasn't improved alongside surges from his linemates. For the season, Gauthier has eight goals, 21 points, 102 shots on net, 43 hits, 26 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating over 50 appearances.