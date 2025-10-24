Gauthier scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

Gauthier has two goals and an assist over his last two games, which have seen him skate on the top line at even strength in place of Chris Kreider (illness). The 21-year-old Gauthier is up to five goals, one assist, 32 shots on net, nine hits, six PIM and a plus-2 rating through seven outings. It's still early, but he's on pace to shatter the 20-goal and 45-point totals he posted as a rookie last year -- there's no sophomore slump going on here.