Gauthier scored three goals on six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Panthers.

Two of Gauthier's three goals came on the power play. This was his first career hat trick, coming after five outings of two goals over the last year-plus. The 21-year-old winger has seven goals and six helpers during a seven-game point streak, and his success has been a large part of the Ducks' newfound explosiveness on offense. Overall, he's at 10 tallies, 16 points, 58 shots on net, 12 hits and a plus-9 rating through 12 appearances this season.