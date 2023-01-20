Lundestrom recorded two assists in Thursday's 5-2 win over Columbus.

Lundestrom made an impact in his first game since Dec. 1, setting up Adam Henrique's goal in the second period before adding a second assist on a Max Jones tally in the third. Lundestrom centered Henrique and Troy Terry on Anaheim's top line with Mason McTavish (lower body) sidelined. The 23-year-old Lundestrom could have some value in that role if McTavish is forced to miss extended time. Lundestrom now has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 25 games this season.