LaCombe scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist, blocked four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

LaCombe brought his best for a Pacific Division showdown, earning his first multi-point effort of the season. Both of his goals have come over the last four contests, suggesting his puck luck is starting to come around. The defenseman is at 10 points, 48 shots, 41 blocks, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 22 appearances. With just a slight uptick in production, he should be able to get on pace to exceed his 43-point effort from 75 outings a year ago.