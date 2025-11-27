LaCombe scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two assists in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Canucks.

While the Ducks had a rough game, LaCombe's recent uptick in offense continued. The blueliner has three goals and three helpers over his last five outings. For the season, he's at three goals, 10 assists, 50 shots on net, 42 blocked shots, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 23 appearances. As long as the Ducks' offense remains electric, LaCombe should have plenty of chances to contribute.