Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Recalled from AHL
Holzer was summoned from AHL San Diego on Friday.
This is a bit of an odd move for the Ducks, who already sport seven defensemen on the roster. It's possible a couple of them are dealing with undisclosed injuries or illnesses, which could then potentially to his addition to the lineup. Even if he draws in, Holzer remains off of the fantasy radar in most leagues having yet to tally a point in 14 contests with Anaheim this season.
More News
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Sent to AHL•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Cut loose•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Receives just 8:30 of ice time in return•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Struggling to find role•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Continues watching from press box•
-
Ducks' Korbinian Holzer: Playing sparingly•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...