Holzer was summoned from AHL San Diego on Friday.

This is a bit of an odd move for the Ducks, who already sport seven defensemen on the roster. It's possible a couple of them are dealing with undisclosed injuries or illnesses, which could then potentially to his addition to the lineup. Even if he draws in, Holzer remains off of the fantasy radar in most leagues having yet to tally a point in 14 contests with Anaheim this season.