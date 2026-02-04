Dostal allowed two goals on 28 shots in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

This was Dostal's eighth win in his last nine outings as he's helped guide the Ducks back into competition as the Pacific Division tightens up. Both goals against came in the last five minutes as the Ducks let off the gas following a strong 55 minutes. Dostal is up to 21-13-2 with a 2.92 GAA and an .897 save percentage across 38 appearances this season. The next stop for Dostal is the Olympics, where he'll represent Czechia, though it's not yet clear if he will assume the No. 1 job for his country, which also boasts the Mammoth's Karel Vejmelka and the Flyers' Dan Vladar.