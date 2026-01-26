Dostal stopped 32 of 35 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Flames.

Dostal picked up his sixth straight win, though the Flames didn't make it easy. The Ducks' offense was carried by rookie Beckett Sennecke's first hat trick, with the game-winner securing the hattie in overtime. Dostal has allowed 12 goals during his winning streak and is up to 19-12-2 with a 3.00 GAA and an .895 save percentage through 35 appearances. The Ducks will likely turn to Ville Husso for a tough matchup Monday in Edmonton.