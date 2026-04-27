Dostal stopped 24 of 27 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 4.

The Oilers scored the first two goals of the game, but Dostal was able to settle in after that, giving up just one more goal to Evan Bouchard in the third. This was the first time in the series Dostal has held Edmonton to less than four goals, and the effort was enough to put the Ducks up 3-1 in the series. Dostal has stopped 107 of 122 shots in total, an .877 save percentage for the series. Still, he's outplayed the Oilers' goaltenders, and it'll likely be Dostal between the pipes Tuesday in Game 5 with a chance to knock out the two-time defending Western Conference champions.