Dostal (lower body) will defend the road net in Anaheim's season opener against Seattle on Thursday, per Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune.

Dostal had a 23-23-7 record, 3.10 GAA and .903 save percentage in 54 appearances in 2024-25. He should get the bulk of the starts this year, especially after the Ducks dealt John Gibson over the summer. However, Anaheim isn't entering the campaign as a favorite to earn a playoff berth, and the quality of the team in front of him might limit Dostal's fantasy value this campaign.

