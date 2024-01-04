Dostal stopped 55 of 57 shots in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 55 saves were a franchise record and a career high for Dostal. Despite the heroic goaltending effort, he ended up with a third straight defeat, as penalties came back to bite the Ducks in the third period. John Tavares cashed in the equalizer on a power play, and Auston Matthews won the game in overtime. Dostal is down to 6-8-1 with a 3.53 GAA and a .901 save percentage over 16 appearances. He's gone five outings (four starts) without allowing more than three goals, but playing behind the Ducks' young defense continues to be tough sledding for the 23-year-old.