Dostal will guard the road goal versus the Kraken on Thursday, Allyson Ballard of Davy Jones' Locker Room reports.

Dostal will get the second game of the Ducks' two-game set in Seattle. John Gibson was on the receiving end of a 4-0 shutout loss on Tuesday. Dostal is just 1-3-1 over his last six appearances with 16 goals allowed on 138 shots in that span, though the Kraken's offense is hardly a threatening one.