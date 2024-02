Dostal will get the road start Saturday against the Maple Leafs, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

It'll be the fourth appearance in as many games for Dostal after taking over for John Gibson (upper body) in Thursday's game. The 23-year-old Dostal is 8-13-1 on the season with a .900 save percentage and 3.60 GAA on the season. He'll have a tough task against a Leafs team that's won three of their last four games, scoring 16 goals in that span.