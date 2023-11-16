Dostal will guard the road goal versus the Avalanche on Wednesday.

Dostal will get the second half of a back-to-back after John Gibson defeated the Predators on Tuesday. In his previous outing, Dostal took his second loss of the season, allowing five goals on 35 shots versus the Flyers. Gibson was eased into action early in the season, but he's started four of the last five contests, leading to Dostal seeing more of a regular backup role.