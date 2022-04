Comtois scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, went plus-2 and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Comtois has scored in each of his last two games, putting a positive finish on a tough season. The 23-year-old winger is up to 15 points, 71 shots, 110 hits, 46 PIM and a minus-17 rating in 51 outings.