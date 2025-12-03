Granlund (lower body) might be able to return by the end of Anaheim's current homestand, according to Derek Lee of The Hockey News on Wednesday.

The Ducks' final home game in their current stretch is Sunday against Chicago. If Granlund isn't ready for that game, then head coach Joel Quenneville is leaving the door open for him to make his return on the road instead. Anaheim will begin a five-game road trip Tuesday in Pittsburgh. Granlund should serve in a top-six capacity once he's ready to play.