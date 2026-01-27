Granlund scored three goals on the power play in Monday's 7-4 loss to the Oilers.

Granlund scored three of the Ducks' four goals, and each of them came when Anaheim had the man advantage. Surprisingly, these were the first goals Granlund scored on the power play since netting one against the Bruins in a 7-5 win all the way back to Oct. 23. He's been turning things around after a mini slump earlier this month and now has six points (three goals, three assists) in his last three games.