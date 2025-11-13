Granlund (lower body) will be in action against Detroit on Thursday, per NHL.com.

Granlund will return to the lineup following an eight-game stint on injured reserve due to his lower-body injury. With the Sharks last season, the 33-year-old center notched 15 goals and 30 helpers in 52 contests, including 15 power-play points. In addition to Granlund, the Ducks will also get back Ryan Strome, with the pair linking up together on the fourth line.