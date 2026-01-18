Granlund scored a goal on three shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Granlund scored 4:02 into overtime, giving the Ducks the home-and-home sweep over the Kings this weekend. The 33-year-old has four points over his last five contests and is likely to see a significant boost in usage while Leo Carlsson (thigh) is out for 3-5 weeks. Granlund has nine goals, 20 points, 65 shots on net, 21 hits, 17 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 30 appearances. His goal Saturday was his first game-winner as a Duck.