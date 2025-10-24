Mrazek made 36 saves in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Bruins.

The Ducks got out-shot 41-30 on the night, with Mrazek facing 19 shots on net in the first period alone, but the veteran netminder kept things close until his team could finally take the lead for good late in the third. Lukas Dostal has dominated the work in the crease for Anaheim to begin the season, but Mrazek has benefitted from some impressive offensive support in his two starts, winning both of them despite allowing 11 total goals on 64 shots (.828 save percentage). With the Ducks having Ville Husso stashed at AHL San Diego though, Mrazek may need to start posting better numbers if he wants to keep his spot on the NHL roster.