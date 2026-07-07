Ducks' Tyson Hinds: Signs two-year contract

Hinds signed a two-year, $1.8 million contract with Anaheim on Tuesday, per PuckPedia.

Hinds appeared in six regular-season games with the Ducks in 2025-26, including his NHL debut against Calgary on April 4. During that six-game span, he registered nine shots on goal, 10 blocked shots and six hits, but he didn't earn a point. However, he had one assist, one shot on net, five blocked shots and 17 hits in nine playoff outings. Hinds will probably be a regular in the Anaheim lineup during the 2026-27 campaign.