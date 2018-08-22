Emerson Etem: Joining Kings camp on PTO
Etem will attend the Kings' training camp on a professional tryout contract, TSN reports.
The 29th overall pick by the Ducks back in 2010, Etem will have a chance to earn a roster spot on his former team in training camp. After being released from the Coyotes organization in January last season, Etem finished out his 2017-18 season with HC Lugano of the Swiss National League. While unlikely to make an impact in the NHL this season, the 26-year-old forward could become a depth piece in the Kings organization.
