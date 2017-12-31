Etem was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.

Through 16 minor-league contests, Etem has notched a mere five points along with eight PIM and a minus-3 rating. Selected with the 29th overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft, the winger has played in just 173 NHL games in which he tallied 46 points. Although he has spent his career playing in North America, the 25-year-old may have to head overseas to extend his professional career.