Emerson Etem: Waived unconditionally
Etem was placed on unconditional waivers Sunday for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada reports.
Through 16 minor-league contests, Etem has notched a mere five points along with eight PIM and a minus-3 rating. Selected with the 29th overall pick of the 2010 NHL Draft, the winger has played in just 173 NHL games in which he tallied 46 points. Although he has spent his career playing in North America, the 25-year-old may have to head overseas to extend his professional career.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...