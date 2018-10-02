Emerson Etem: Released from PTO
The Kings released Etem from his professional tryout offer Tuesday, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
The Kings have a lot of depth up front, so it isn't exactly surprising that Etem wasn't able to win a spot on the Opening Night roster. The 26-year-old winger has been invited to AHL Ontario's training camp, so if he's unable to catch on with another NHL club, he may have to settle for an AHL-only deal this season.
