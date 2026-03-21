Flames' Andrew Basha: Another three-point effort
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Basha scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 9-3 win over Red Deer on Friday.
Basha is trying to make three-point Fridays a thing -- His production in this game matched his previous two Friday appearances. He's gone scoreless in three other contests in that span. The Flames prospect is up to 16 goals, 47 points and a plus-22 rating through 31 outings overall this season.
More News
-
Flames' Andrew Basha: Three points for Tigers in win•
-
Flames' Andrew Basha: Adds three points Friday•
-
Flames' Andrew Basha: Four points in Medicine Hat win•
-
Flames' Andrew Basha: Scores twice in WHL win•
-
Flames' Andrew Basha: Posts three more points•
-
Flames' Andrew Basha: Cruising in return to WHL•