Basha scored a goal and added two assists in WHL Medicine Hat's 9-3 win over Red Deer on Friday.

Basha is trying to make three-point Fridays a thing -- His production in this game matched his previous two Friday appearances. He's gone scoreless in three other contests in that span. The Flames prospect is up to 16 goals, 47 points and a plus-22 rating through 31 outings overall this season.