Potter scored three goals and added an assist in Arizona State University's 7-2 win over the University of Alaska-Anchorage on Friday.

Potter's big game gave him 11 goals and 12 assists through 21 outings this year, a new career high. He had 22 points in 35 games for the Sun Devils last year. Potter continues to look good and should see his prospect stock rise within the Flames' organization if he can keep up his current pace.