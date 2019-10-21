Zavgorodny has 10 goals and 28 points through 13 games with QMJHL Rimouski this season.

The seventh-round pick from 2018 is playing at an incredible pace. Zavgorodny ranks third in QMJHL scoring, behind Rimouski teammates Alexis Lafreniere and Cedric Pare, with the trio leading their team to second in the junior league's Eastern Conference. Zavgorodny is still at least two-to-three years from having a realistic shot at making the Flames' NHL roster, but his junior production bodes well for his future.