Markstrom will defend the home crease versus Boston on Thursday, per Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan.

Markstrom is having a good season --especially compared to last season when he was 23-21-12 with a 2.92 GAA and an .892 save percentage -- as he is 18-15-2 with a 2.60 GAA and a .913 save percentage. The 34-year-old stopped 21 shots in a 4-1 win in Boston on Feb. 6.