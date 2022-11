Markstrom is expected to guard the road goal Monday against Philadelphia, Wes Gilbertson of the Calgary Sun reports.

Markstrom is coming off a 31-save effort in Saturday's 5-4 shootout win over Florida. He has a 7-4-2 record this season with a 3.11 GAA and an .887 save percentage. Philadelphia has gone winless in six straight games (0-4-2) going into Monday's contest.