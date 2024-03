Markstrom (lower body) won't play Saturday versus the Canadiens, per the NHL media site.

Markstrom will be out for the third game in a row. Dustin Wolf will get another start with Dan Vladar serving as backup. Markstrom's next chance to play is Monday versus the Capitals, but the Flames are off for four days after that, so it's possible they'll use that break to give their top goalie a chance to get healthy.