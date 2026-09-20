Farabee is expected to have a more prominent role in Calgary's forward group this season, Chris Wahl of the Flames' official site relayed Saturday.

Farabee is expected to see a more prominent role in 2026-27 due to the departure of Blake Coleman, who was traded to the Wild in July. The 26-year-old Farabee has been working on Mikael Backlund's wing on the second line so far in training camp, but the former's fantasy value likely won't spike on a Calgary team that is expected to finish toward the bottom of the standings. Farabee posted 20 goals and 38 points over 82 games last year, so he might hover around the 40-point mark with an 84-game schedule this season.