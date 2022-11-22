Weegar notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-2 win over the Flyers.

Weegar entered Monday on a nine-game point drought, which he snapped in the first period with a helper on a Dillon Dube goal. The transition to Calgary's more defensive structure hasn't gone so smoothly for Weegar -- he's been limited to five helpers in 18 contests. The 28-year-old blueliner has added 39 hits, 28 blocked shots, 35 shots on net and a plus-3 rating, so the physicality is still there, but his lack of offense has cost him a regular power-play role. That likely means his scoring won't bounce back as much as fantasy managers would hope for.