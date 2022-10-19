Weegar produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Weegar sent a shot wide, with Blake Coleman collecting the loose puck to set up Mikael Backlund for the game-winning goal. The assist was Weegar's third in as many games to start the year hot for the Flames. The 28-year-old blueliner has added five shots on net, five blocked shots and eight hits while filling a top-four role as expected after he was traded from the Panthers in the Matthew Tkachuk deal.