Weegar notched an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.

Weegar set up Brett Ritchie's goal in the second period. The helper was Weegar's second in the last five games and his sixth of the season. While the 28-year-old has struggled on offense, he's salvaged some value in formats that reward physical play with 54 hits, 34 blocked shots and 14 PIM through 22 contests.