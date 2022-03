Lucic scored a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Devils.

Lucic was held off the scoresheet in his previous 13 outings before beating Jon Gillies midway through the second period. While the offense has been lackluster, Lucic provided 26 hits and 29 PIM during his drought. The bruising winger has 10 goals, 19 points, 70 shots on net, 146 hits and 69 PIM through 60 contests.