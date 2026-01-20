Kadri scored a goal in Monday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Devils.

Kadri represented all the offense the Flames could muster in this game after notching a goal midway through the second period. More importantly, it snapped a 13-game scoring drought for the 35-year-old playmaker, whose last game had come Dec. 18. Kadri remains a valuable offensive weapon for the Flames, and he seems to be trending in the right direction after cracking the scoresheet in the Flames' last two contests.