Kadri scored the game-winning goal and added two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

After a 2-2 first period, Kadri took control with two points in the second period before he got the puck to Joel Farabee for an empty-netter late in the third. Kadri's tally snapped a 10-game goal drought for the veteran center, but he's delivered multiple points in four of the last five games. On the season, Kadri's collected five goals and 21 points in 26 contests.