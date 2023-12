DeSimone scored a goal on two shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

DeSimone tallied at 2:24 of the first period for his first NHL goal. The 29-year-old defenseman was playing in just his 17th top-level game. He's been a rotational option on the third pairing this season, though it appears he has an edge over Jordan Oesterle for now. DeSimone is up to five points, 11 shots on net, 11 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating through 13 appearances this season.