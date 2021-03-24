Parsons (ankle) has been cleared to return for AHL Stockton, Heat beat writer Mike Gould reports.

Parsons missed the Flames' training camp while recovering from ankle surgery. The 23-year-old will need to complete a quarantine prior to joining the farm team. A second-round pick from 2016, Parsons will likely compete with Artyom Zagidulin for the starting role with AHL Stockton once he's back in the lineup.