Parsons (ankle) has been cleared to return for AHL Stockton, Heat beat writer Mike Gould reports.
Parsons missed the Flames' training camp while recovering from ankle surgery. The 23-year-old will need to complete a quarantine prior to joining the farm team. A second-round pick from 2016, Parsons will likely compete with Artyom Zagidulin for the starting role with AHL Stockton once he's back in the lineup.
