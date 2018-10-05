Stolarz was designated for waivers by the Flyers on Friday, Frank Seravalli of TSN.ca reports.

The move to waive Stolarz shouldn't come as a surprise after the club claimed Calvin Pickard from the Leafs and, now that Pickard as presumably arrived in Philadelphia, the youngster can be sent down to the minors -- assuming he clears -- where he will likely split time with Carter Hart.

