Flyers' Garnet Hathaway: Absent from practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hathaway (illness) didn't participate in Sunday's practice, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Hathaway still could be an option for Monday's matchup against the Rangers if he recovers in time from the flu. He has generated one goal, two points, 23 shots on net, 40 blocked shots and 199 hits across 53 appearances this season.
