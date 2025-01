Fedotov is expected to start on the road against the Islanders on Friday.

Fedotov has a 4-5-3 record, 3.26 GAA and .879 save percentage in 13 appearances in 2024-25. He hasn't shown up in the win column since Nov. 29, going 0-1-2 with a 2.92 GAA and an .870 save percentage since then. The Islanders are in a three-way tie for 28th in goals per game with 2.65.