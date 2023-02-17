Provorov notched an assist and four blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Kraken.

Provorov has an assist in each of the last two games, both coming against the Kraken. The 26-year-old defenseman had previously gone four contests without a point. He's up to three goals, 18 helpers, 91 shots on net, 69 hits, 130 blocked shots and a minus-8 rating through 56 outings in a top-four role this season.