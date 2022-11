Provorov provided an assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Islanders.

Provorov has bounced back from a six-game point drought with two assists over his last three games. The defenseman doesn't have to be steady on offense to help in fantasy formats that reward his physical play. The 25-year-old is at 10 points, 48 shots on net, 36 hits, 57 blocked shots, 10 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 22 outings.