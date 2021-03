Provorov scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime victory over the Sabres.

Philly spotted Buffalo a 3-0 lead through two periods before flipping the switch, with Provorov eventually capping the comeback just 42 seconds into extra time. The blueliner had only one point, an assist, in his prior seven games, and on the season he has five goals and 17 points through 34 contests.