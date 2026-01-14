default-cbs-image
Drysdale was activated off injured reserve Wednesday, perJordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

It was hinted over the past few days that Drysdale could be set for a return against Buffalo on Wednesday, and he's officially been cleared to suit up after participating in morning skate as part of the second defensive pairing. The 23-year-old blueliner will look to pick up where he left off with eight points over his last 16 games and 18 total points through 41 outings this season.

